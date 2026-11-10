The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Guadalupe

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after discovering a deceased man near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Guadalupe Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Guadalupe Street after receiving a report of a man down.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man deceased. No lifesaving measures were attempted.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Guadalupe Police Department requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which is now leading the investigation.

“Due to the complexity of this situation, we have reached out to our law enforcement partners at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to take the lead on this investigation,” said Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash. “Our department will continue to assist their investigators as we work together to determine the circumstances surrounding this death.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.