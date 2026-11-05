Two Guadalupe men arrested in child sexual abuse material investigations

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Guadalupe men Wednesday, November 4 following separate investigations involving child sexual abuse material.

Detectives say with the assistance from federal law enforcement partners, served search warrants at two Guadalupe homes around 7 a.m.

At a home on Esperanza Drive, investigators arrested 45-year-old Robert Ray Bishop on felony charges including possession of child sexual abuse material and distribution, transportation or possession with intent to distribute obscene material depicting minors. His bail was set at $40,000.

And at a home on Tognazzini Avenue, detectives arrested 26-year-old Alejandro Mendez Herrera on a felony charge involving possession of child sexual abuse material portraying sexual sadism or sexual masochism involving a person under 18. His bail was set at $100,000. Both men were booked into the Northern Branch Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigations are unrelated, despite the search warrants being served at the same time.

Authorities said the investigations originated from notifications through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.