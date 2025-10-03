Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Year-long repair project on Highway 1 south of Guadalupe, set to begin Monday

Starting Monday, Oct. 6, drivers on Highway 1 south of Guadalupe will encounter one-way traffic control as work begins on a $1.7 million repair project.

A short-term traffic signal will be installed on Highway 1 near Brown Rd., two miles south of the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 166.

Travel will be reduced to a single lane in the area, with concrete barriers in place. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Workers will be rebuilding a failed embankment, reinstalling a damaged guardrail, and refurbishing the shoulder area.

If weather permits, the project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

