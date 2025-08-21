Malaria case in New Jersey resident raises concern of local transmission

A New Jersey resident with no history of international travel has been infected with malaria, state health officials said.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the person may have been infected by a mosquito in the state. If confirmed, it would be the first locally acquired case of malaria in New Jersey since 1991.

“I urge the public to continue taking steps to eliminate standing water around their properties, which will go a long way to reducing the risk of mosquito breeding,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are about 2,000 malaria cases reported in the U.S. each year, though most are linked to international travel, especially to tropical and subtropical countries.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Foreign aid cuts to life-saving programs exposes US to global health threats, experts say

State and federal officials are working to determine the source of the infection and are carrying out mosquito control measures to reduce any public health risk.

“While risk to the general public is low, it’s important to take the necessary precautions to prevent locally acquired malaria in New Jersey,” Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said. “The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers.”

Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Health officials said symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure.

Malaria can be cured with prescription antimalarial drugs, but it can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated quickly, officials warned.