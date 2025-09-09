RFK Jr's report blames diet, chemicals, 'overmedicalization' for unhealthy youth

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday released a new report from his Make America Health Again (MAHA) Commission attributing things like poor diet, exposure to toxic chemicals, lack of physical activity, and "overmedicalization" as key drivers behind growing chronic illness in American children.

“The Trump Administration is mobilizing every part of government to confront the childhood chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. “This strategy represents the most sweeping reform agenda in modern history—realigning our food and health systems, driving education, and unleashing science to protect America’s children and families. We are ending the corporate capture of public health, restoring transparency, and putting gold-standard science—not special interests—at the center of every decision.”

The report address everything from pesticides, processed foods, the use of prescription drugs, and television advertising practices by the food industry that target children. It proposes several responses to childhood health, including:



advancing research into the causes and solutions to these problems

policy reforms to address specific problems related to childhood health

deregulation of certain industries and agency restructuring

creation of the Administration for Healthy America (AHA) to address chronic disease

a new public awareness campaign to inform Americans on some of the report's findings

However, the report does not call for significant changes to regulations or a ban on some chemicals, which some in the MAHA movement have floated the idea of in the past. But one area where there is expected to be concrete change is on direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ads.

The report calls for increasing oversight of companies and social media influencers — something President Donald Trump is expected to take action against later on Tuesday.

“For too long health care has used a reactive approach to chronic diseases,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a statement. “I am pleased to support the findings of the MAHA commission and to promote a more proactive approach, tackling root causes undermining the health and happiness of American children.”

The new report is a follow-up to Kennedy's MAHA assessment that was released earlier this year describing America's youth as the "sickest generation in American history." That assessment pointed to significant increases in childhood obesity, diabetes, cancer and mental health problems, suggesting policymakers have devoted too much time and money on medical treatments to such issues and too little on research into ways to prevent them.

It also called out corporate influence in environmental and epidemiological studies, as well as the significant role corporate lobbyists play in crafting federal legislation. However, it stopped short of offering any concrete solutions to improve children’s health and was subject to significant scrutiny as many of the studies cited within it were accused of being mischaracterized or fabricated using artificial intelligence.