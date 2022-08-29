These Popular Hoka Running Shoe Dupes Are Just $28 At Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hoka shoes were created by runners for everyone from neighborhood walkers to marathoners. The high-quality running shoes are known for being functional, durable and comfortable. They are designed to provide support in all the right places. However, they might not fit every budget.

If you love the style and long for the comfort of Hoka shoes but prefer something more affordable, Walmart’s Avia Women’s Hightail Running Sneakers might be just what you’re looking for. Similar in appearance to Hoka One One Clifton 6 shoes that start at well over $100 (the current edition is the Clifton 8, usually around $200), the Hightails have received excellent reviews. Better still, they’re available for under $30.

These women’s running shoes have a compression midsole and a high-abrasion rubber outsole. These features provide enduring performance with excellent cushioning for every step you take. In addition, the molded TPU heel and toe counter is sturdy and abrasion-resistant but also flexible to provide stability.

The shoe’s upper is lightweight, breathable woven mesh, and the EVA foam midsole provides excellent shock absorption without adding heaviness. The outsole is designed for complete ground contact, and the lace-up style offers additional support. The shoes wipe clean, as well.

These Hoka shoes dupes have an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Walmart.com. Customers who reviewed the sneakers appreciate the comfort and support the shoes offer, as well as the excellent value.

“I saw these on TikTok and it said they compared to an expensive well-known name brand known for running, standing and walking,” wrote a reviewer named Kristy who also mentioned that her job requires standing. “I was skeptical, but they actually DO!! I ended up buying two pairs.”

“I absolutely love these sneakers,” wrote another reviewer. “I am a BIG BEAUTIFUL WOMAN (BBW) with leg and back injuries from a car accident. I have heel spurs and flat feet. These sneakers are comfortable, supportive, lightweight and sturdy. I got them just to wear in the yard and do cleaning and maintenance at home. I didn’t want to mess up any of my Nikes or Pumas that I normally wear. They fit true to size. These are comparable to my regular expensive sneakers.”

Reviewers report that the shoes run true to size.

If you have been hoping to try Hoka shoes but would like to start with something easier on the budget, you can get the Avia Women’s Hightail Running Sneakers at Walmart. They’re available in 10 colors, with basic options like black, white or cream and fun colors such as navy and teal, black and pink or purple. They also come in medium and wide widths, costing just $27.98.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.