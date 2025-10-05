1930s glamour takes center stage to benefit Hearst Castle

"The Monday Club" held "Weekend on the Hilltop: A 1935 Fashion Experience" in San Luis Obispo Saturday to benefit the conservation and restoration of Hearst Castle.

The event featured private pieces from the historic Hearst Castle in San Simeon.

Two fashion shows took place with wine, cocktails, and food, raising thousands of dollars for the cause.

The Monday Club and Hearst Castle were both designed by architect Julia Morgan, creating a connection between the venue and the beneficiary of the fundraising event.