2024 Live Oak Music Festival kicked off Friday

The Live Oak Music Festival kicked off Friday at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo, marking the start of a three-day musical extravaganza.

The festival features musicians performing a variety of genres, including funk, soul, folk, gospel, roots rock, Americana, jazz, bluegrass, blues, world music and more.

At the KCBX Stage, musicians from all over the United States and across the globe will provide cultural entertainment and education with their music.

"Because of the community orientation of it, because people come and they feel welcomed — I think that's one of the main reasons why people love it so much, besides the fact that there's great music. It's just a chance to be with people who you can enjoy having fun with,” Marisa Waddell, Artistic Director of Live Oak, told KSBY.

The three-day event provides basic camping accommodations, many under the shade of oak and sycamore trees. There are limited reserved sites with hook-ups available for an extra fee.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the festival, head to their website by clicking here.