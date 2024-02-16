A local organization prepares 10-day festival to celebrate Women’s History Month

A local organization is preparing a slew of events to celebrate Women’s History Month in March.

At Her Table invites the community to celebrate women in their lives and the entrepreneurial spirit of women on the central coast.

Michelle Barrera founded At Her Table - an organization aiming to champion women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry along the Central Coast.

“Women go unacknowledged every day. And what we want to do with At Her Table is to bring them to light,” said Barrera.

Every year since it was founded, one of her organization’s initiatives has been to host a festival and celebrate Women’s History Month.

From March 1st through 10th, female-owned businesses will hold dozens of events throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Barrera says her goal is “to showcase these women, what they do within their roles, and highlight them in the spirit of celebration. “

Female-owned wine bar Saints Barrel is just one of the many venues holding an event during the festival.

Saints Barrel General Manager Sarah Saldo looks forward to the event each year.

“It not only showcases all the talented women, but it educates the community on all the cool individuals and businesses that are out there and allows all the other women-owned businesses to thrive,” said Saldo.

At Her Table is bringing a unique event this year for International Women’s Day, which takes place on March 8th.

“We will be hosting everyone at Sunken Gardens, for the first-ever International Women’s Day Fireworks celebration,” said Barrera.

Here are some of the festival's signature events:



3/1 Friends of James Beard Foundation Dinner at Sensorio

3/3 - Sober Curious Sunday at Region Events Center

3/8 - Atascadero International Women's Day Celebration with fireworks

3/10 - At Her Table Street Festival

You can find the entire lineup of events and more information about At Her Table HERE.