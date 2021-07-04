Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

A warming trend to return this week

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Photo By: Jeremiah JJ
212189472_10220279628965144_2255922764081038913_n.jpg
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 18:55:05-04

People can expect to enjoy their 4th of July celebrations on Sunday with temperatures staying mild throughout the day.

Beaches will see temperatures in those upper 60s, at our coast, we will see low to mid-70s and our inland temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

There will be some low clouds persisting at the beaches early Sunday afternoon and linger through the night. This could affect some of the firework shows but not too badly.

Other than that mostly sunny skies will prevail through the afternoon this independence day.
For the start of the week, high pressure is set to gradually build and will bring in a general warming trend across the Central Coast.

The warmest days are expected to be Friday through Sunday with a possible excessive heat for our interior valleys topping out in those triple digits once again. This could bring an increased risk for heat-related illness and elevated fire weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Learn More
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today