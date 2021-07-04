A warming trend to return this week

People can expect to enjoy their 4th of July celebrations on Sunday with temperatures staying mild throughout the day.

Beaches will see temperatures in those upper 60s, at our coast, we will see low to mid-70s and our inland temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

There will be some low clouds persisting at the beaches early Sunday afternoon and linger through the night. This could affect some of the firework shows but not too badly.

Other than that mostly sunny skies will prevail through the afternoon this independence day.

For the start of the week, high pressure is set to gradually build and will bring in a general warming trend across the Central Coast.

The warmest days are expected to be Friday through Sunday with a possible excessive heat for our interior valleys topping out in those triple digits once again. This could bring an increased risk for heat-related illness and elevated fire weather conditions.