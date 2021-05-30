Watch
A warming trend will develop across inland areas this week

Cheryl Cint Everett posted this photo to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Sun halo over the Central Coast
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 30, 2021
Coastal communities will remain mild on Sunday due to the marine layer influence.

Things will start to warm up a bit across inland areas through at least mid-week as onshore flow weakens and the marine layer depth thins.

Any marine layer that develops should be clearing out pretty quickly in most areas each day but beaches could still experience slower or limited clearing. The upper-level ridge and lessening marine influence will bring warmer temperatures to all areas.

The warmest temperature will be seen on Wednesday with Coastal Valleys climbing into the ’80s to around 90’s. Interior valleys will see mid 90’s and possibly even hitting triple digits and then leveling off throughout the rest of the week.

Winds will remain moderate, nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. There will be some gusty southwest winds across the interior sections each afternoon and evening.

