Active crime scene in Carpinteria at cannabis grow house, related traffic collisions also reported

Authorities are investigating an active crime scene in Carpinteria, where multiple suspects remain at large following a burglary at a cannabis grow house.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working three related scenes, including the grow house and traffic collisions along Foothill Road. Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area are urged to remain alert and call 911 if they see anything suspicious or encounter anyone who may be connected to the incident. Authorities have not released additional details on the suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.