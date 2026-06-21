Annual Open Farm Days Weekend provides a hands-on learning experience

Farms throughout San Luis Obispo County opened up their farms as part of the 6th Annual Open Farm Days Weekend on June 20 and June 21.

The annual event, presented by Farmstead ED, provides an up-close learning experience for participants to learn about local agriculture through farm visits, demonstrations, activities, tastings, and more.

More than 20 different farms, ranches, and producers along the San Luis Obispo County Farm Trail participated by offering different activities for attendees to partake in.

Farmstead ED education farm coordinator, Sequoia Coldin, says there is importance in learning where food comes from.

Coldin says, "We really want people to know where their food comes from and to see where it's at, as well as understand the benefits of eating local and the nutrition that comes from it."

Tickets for the event are free on the Farmstead ED website, and participants create their own itinerary to fit their needs and interests.