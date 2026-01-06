Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

AT&T outage disrupts 9-1-1 calls in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
KSBY
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted
and last updated

An AT&T outage is disrupting customers’ ability to place 9-1-1 calls across Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning.

AT&T customers needing emergency assistance are advised to text 9-1-1 or use a phone from another carrier or a landline.

Alternate local law enforcement numbers include:

  • Lompoc: 805-736-2341
  • Santa Maria: 805-928-3781
  • Santa Barbara: 805-882-8200
  • UCSB: 805-893-3446
  • Vandenberg SFB: 805-606-3911
  • Unincorporated areas / Sheriff: 805-683-2724

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's office did not give an estimate for when service would be restored.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg