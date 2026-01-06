AT&T outage disrupts 9-1-1 calls in Santa Barbara County

An AT&T outage is disrupting customers’ ability to place 9-1-1 calls across Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning.

AT&T customers needing emergency assistance are advised to text 9-1-1 or use a phone from another carrier or a landline.

Alternate local law enforcement numbers include:



Lompoc: 805-736-2341

Santa Maria: 805-928-3781

Santa Barbara: 805-882-8200

UCSB: 805-893-3446

Vandenberg SFB: 805-606-3911

Unincorporated areas / Sheriff: 805-683-2724

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's office did not give an estimate for when service would be restored.