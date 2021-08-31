Atascadero rides on the momentum from week one shutout win

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Greyhounds are riding high into week two of the football season following their massive 35-0 shutout win in week one over Torres.

"It felt great to get back out there with a normal atmosphere, it was electric here in Atascadero...Kids came out, families came out, the community was there, the band, the cheer team, it was really cool... They rose their level of play for sure, you can't underestimate the adrenaline on a Friday night," head coach Vic Cooper said.

"It was great last week having that win, our team is energized, pumped up, and ready to keep the streak going," senior quarterback Evan Moscardi added.

"As a team, we're hoping and working for a league championship," junior Cole Tanner said.

Atascadero hits the road to play at Newbury Park on Friday night at 7pm, looking to be 2-0 on the season.

"Newbury Park is an aggressive, tough team. They had early-season covid issues but they have bounced back... We have a great challenge," Coach Cooper said.