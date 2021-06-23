Watch
Atascadero sends nine Greyhounds to the FCA All-Star game

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:22:15-04

The Atascadero Greyhounds had nine student-athletes selected for the 10th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game.

"It's an honor to be picked in this game, with other teammates and rivals from different schools, amazing to be picked to be apart of this team," senior Zech Brown said.

The Atascadero Greyhounds selected for this year's game are Ajai Daner, Chaz Morgan, Justin Hill, Eli Lopez, Riley Ryan, Zech Brown, Ed Werner, Connor Burnett, and Thatcher Hamlin.

The 2021 FCA All-Star game is set for June 26th at 5 pm at Lompoc High School.

