Bob Cantu hosts 25th annual basketball camp at Mission Prep

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The 25th annual Bob Cantu Basketball Camp took place this week at Mission Prep. With years of coaching experience from the high school to the professional level, Cantu enjoys coming back to the central coast to share his knowledge with young hoopers to keep the camp tradition going.

Cantu is a Paso Robles native who began his coaching career at Mission Prep then went on to coach at numerous colleges across the country. His camp has seen over 10,000 kids throughout the 25 years.

"To come back where it all started and to have my friends, teammates, and classmates kids in my camp is really neat," Cantu said.

His camps have kids from all different skill levels and ages from 4 to 17 years old. "Having a chance to coach at the highest level being from here and sharing that knowledge, and putting on a high-quality event is the right thing to do and it has been really successful."