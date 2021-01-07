Cabrillo High athletics has a brand new weight room

The Cabrillo Conquistadors have a brand new weight room. It's branded, inspirational and student-athletes are going to enjoy it once they are back to school.

"It's a game changer. You have to change the mindset and the culture before you change anything. The mindset with this weight room is I want to get in here, lift, workout and things like that. So it's encouraging. I have spoke to some of the athletes about what we have and they are super excited. I can see their mindset changing and I think that is going to change everything," Cabrillo athletics director Gary West said.

West says that this has been a dream come true launching this brand new weight room on campus. He believes that with this new facility, student-athletes are going to be motivated to get better everyday. The unique thing about this weight room is that it is gold and black and the equipment is branded with Cabrillo.

"We want it to be prideful and have the kids take ownership of it," West added.

All the weight room needs now is student-athletes inside to utilize the new equipment. The Conquistadors are going to love this new weight room once they are back on campus.