Cal Poly San Luis Obispo hosts 33rd annual Open House for prospective students

Prospective students and families arrived at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for the 33rd annual Open House.

The Open House is a 3-day campus showcase and an opportunity for the school to show off its notorious mission to Learn by Doing.

The event kicked off on Thursday, April 9, at the Downtown SLO Farmer's Market for the Campus Preview Night.

Participants were able to explore Downtown San Luis Obispo and stop by the numerous booths that featured campus organizations and clubs.

On Friday, April 10, the campus hosted Admitted Students' Discovery Day. Prospective students set foot on campus and got to explore.

“I walked past the rodeo area, and it's really nice because they converted the football stadium, into the rodeo. And I was like, that's something I've never really experienced before," said Annalyn Hernandez, an attendee visiting from Union City.

Attendees also heard from college deans, university and student leaders and faculty.

On Saturday, April11, participants are invited to the Poly Royal Celebration. A parade and campus showcase with over 300 clubs will be at the event to celebrate 125 years of Cal Poly.

