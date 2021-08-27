Cal Poly soccer defeats Montana 2-1

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Cal Poly women's soccer team hosted Montana on Thursday night at Spanos Stadium.

Mustangs Olivia Ortiz, Grace Park, and Angie Crozier took on their former San Luis Obispo High School teammate Molly Massman on the Grizzlies. Two years ago, the Mustangs traveled to Montana, and Molly and the Grizzlies got the win 1-0 over Cal Poly. Even though they are states apart now, one thing is clear; the game of soccer will always bond the former Tigers together.

The Mustangs won their first game of the season tonight over Montana 2-1. Cal Poly hosts Sacramento State on Sunday at noon.