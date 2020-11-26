Cal Poly women's basketball falls to Stanford in first game of the season

It's been over eight months since we have had college basketball to watch. But now, that wait is over as the season is now underway. The Cal Poly women's basketball team kicked off their season against Stanford at Maples Pavilion. The Mustangs lost 108-40 against the Cardinal.

Sierra Campisano led Cal Poly with 13 points and six rebounds.

This game was the highest ranked opponent in Cal Poly women's basketball history. Head coach Faith Mimnaugh is entering her 24th season with the Mustangs. Coach believes that this was a good test for her team at the start of the season and that for many players on her team, playing at Maples Pavilion was a dream come true.

Following Thanksgiving Cal Poly will play at home on Dec. 10 against New Mexico State at 4p.m at home.