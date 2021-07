Cal Poly red-shirt sophomore pitcher Bryan Woo heard his name called in the sixth round of the MLB draft on Monday afternoon. Woo made 10 appearances on the mound, including two starts in the 2021 season.

He was selected as the 174th overall pick, extending Cal Poly's streak of having at least one player drafted every year since 1999. A total of 73 Mustangs coached by Larry Lee have signed professional baseball contracts and 34 Mustangs have been drafted in the top 10 rounds.