Cal Poly's Thorpe and Lee selected for the 2021 Team USA Collegiate National Team

Cal Poly baseball's Drew Thorpe and Brooks Lee have been selected for the 2021 Team USA Collegiate National team.

48 players across the country were selected and they will be divided up into two 24 player rosters. The two teams will play at 11 different locations throughout the two weeks.

Following playing for the collegiate team and at the Cape this summer, Lee will stick around to practice with the Olympic team as he's on the contingency list for the team. So if a player on Team USA gets injured or drops out, Lee could be headed to Tokyo.

"He's always had this hype around him but he understands he has a long way to go to get to where he wants to be," Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee said.

Coach says to expect brooks to come back next season even more improved for the Mustangs and as for the two of them, competing on the collegiate national team is going to make them better players.

"All of these experiences add up - it gives you a better idea where you are compared to better and older players, it also gives you confidence that you can play with anyone at any time."

Drew Thorpe and brooks lee report to North Carolina on June 29th or 30th to compete with the Team USA Collegiate National team.