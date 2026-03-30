Central Coast bowl-a-thon raises money for mental health hotline

Bowlers hit the lanes across the Central Coast this weekend to support mental health awareness as Transitions Mental Health Association kicked off its annual bowl-a-thon.

The events at Pismo Bowl, Mustang Lanes, and Ranch Bowl raised money for the Central Coast Hotline, a 24-hour crisis support service.

Organizers say they have hosted this event for 40 years to help strike out the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Teams of five gathered at Pismo Bowl, Mustang Lanes, and Ranch Bowl to this

Community Engagement Director Michael Kaplan says the best part is watching occasional bowlers celebrate a strike.

"Because somebody who maybe bowls once or twice a year knocks them all down and goes a bit crazy. I love that. I just feel like that catcher catches a certain euphoria up at the moment, and it's just part of the fun. And, you know, they're here for a great cause, and then they're here to have fun," Kaplan said.

The "Strike Out Stigma" fundraiser continues next weekend on April 3 and 4.