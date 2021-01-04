Central Coast nonprofit "Madi's Treasure Box" provides multicultural crayons to kids nationwide, donates to local libraries

Madi Wilson, a third grader in Solvang, is gifting the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries with her special "World Changer" pencil sets.

The pencil sets are a 24-pack of crayons consisting of 16 skin colors, four hair colors, and four eye colors. They will be used in prizes for the libraries' current Winter Reading Challenge, Books Like Us.

"Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti! I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world," said Madi.

Through her non-profit, Madi's Treasure Box, Madi and her mother Vashti are realizing a mission to provide multicultural tools promoting literacy and inclusion to schools and libraries nationwide.

"Madi and her inspiring mission are a perfect fit for our Winter Reading program, Books Like Us, and we are so grateful they've reached out to us," said Carey McKinnon, Solvang Library Branch Supervisor.

Soon the libraries will also be able to offer patrons books from Madi's Treasure Box collection, as the nonprofit is working to donate books to all three libraries: Goleta, Solvang and Buellton.

To read more about the Books Like Us program and other offers at the libraries, visit this website.

