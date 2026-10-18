Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Santa Barbara

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received 911 calls around 9:54 a.m. Oct. 18 reporting a single-vehicle collision in the 3000 block of State Street. Police said the vehicle, which had two occupants, collided with the child in the crosswalk.

Santa Barbara police officers, Santa Barbara Fire Department personnel and paramedics responded to the scene. The child received emergency medical treatment before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further care.

Neither person in the vehicle was injured.

Information about the child’s condition was not immediately available.

Traffic in the area may be impacted while the investigation continues, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.