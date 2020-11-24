CHP starting maximum patrol Thanksgiving weekend

Traffic may be lighter this Thanksgiving weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the CHP will still be out in maximum force.

California Highway Patrol today announced its Maximum Enforcement Period begins the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 25 and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Throughout this time officers will be looking for unsafe drivers and helping any drivers in need.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

However, it is not expected to be as busy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHP says that during last year's maximum enforcement period, 42 people were killed on the road. They also made 867 arrests for DUI.

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom has enacted a temporary stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.