The City of San Luis Obispo’s Planning Commission voted Wednesday night to accept staff planners' recommendation to adopt the Draft Resolution, allowing the YMCA to move forward with opening its doors 24/7 under a conditional use permit (CUP) to expand hours.

KSBY San Luis Obispo Planning Commissioners voted on Wednesday, May 13 to provide a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) allowing the YMCA to operate 24/7.

KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe attended the commission meeting, observing that the staffers who presented had thoroughly evaluated the plan, which would allow access after the normal closing hour of 9 p.m. to those who have signed an overnight safety access and will use their key FOB to enter the building. This also means the Y will now be open on Sundays.

KSBY Key FOB being used at the SLO YMCA.

“I started my love affair with the YMCA at the camp, Sad Ron Yukelson. “I joined 21 years ago and almost immediately served as board chair.”

Yukelson is now a board member for the YMCA Channel Islands, under which the SLO, Santa Barbara, and Ventura facilities now fall. He came to support the expansion of hours. Not a single person at the meeting was in opposition.

SLO YMCA Executive Director Douglas Traywick explained that, outside existing operating hours, no staff would be present and that a key FOB, in addition to a signed safety agreement, would be required for access after 9 p.m.

KSBY San Luis Obispo YMCA Executive Director spoke before the city's Planning Commission on May 13, 2026.

He also said that the YMCA is making this move to provide physical fitness access to those who work late and early shifts, such as healthcare employees and first responders.

KSBY The SLO YMCA is located at 1020 Southwood adjacent to the Johnson-Sinsheimer pool and park.

“24-hour access helps ensure more families and adults alike can have access to healthy living,” said Traywick.

Before Planning Commissioner Dave Houghton put the decision to a vote, he said that the word 'camp' earlier in the evening, used by Yukelson, brought back his own YMCA memories, even though he is not currently a dues-paying member like fellow commissioners.

KSBY City Planning Commissioner Dave Houghton shared personal memories of his time at YMCA camp.

“I’m not a Y member myself, and I didn’t really remember until you mentioned camp,” Houghton said, “But I went to YMCA camp, and I lived in the East Bay, and I went to camp as a young boy, and I went to Walla Walla, and so I’m ‘Pro-YMCA’, too!”

It remains unclear when the new hours will take effect and what further outreach must occur with current members and neighbors. KSBY will continue to follow the story and bring you updates as we learn them.

