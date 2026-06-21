Classic cars on display in Pismo Beach for the Customs in the Canyon car show

Eye-catching classic cars filled the Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach for the 2ND annual Customs in the Canyon car show on Saturday, June 20.

The family friendly event featured trucks and cars from 1998 and older.

Tiago Fernandez, an attendee visiting from Los Angeles, says he decided to attend the car show because of his dad.

"Well, I decided to come out here since my dad, he loves trucks and stuff, and I do too. Sort of. Because how they look and all that stuff. And my favorite, my favorite color is red. And like, my dad has retroactive. So I really like just looking out the colors of the trucks," says Fernandez.

The car show also featured music, food, vendors and more.

The event was hosted in collaboration between 17 Strong and C10 SLO Down Team. Proceeds from the event went towards 17 Strong's mission to grant Victory Trips to young adults who have triumphed over life-altering illnesses.