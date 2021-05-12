Community members show support for San Luis Obispo Police Department

Community members have come to the San Luis Obispo Police Department today to show support in the wake of the shooting that left one officer dead and another injured.

Flowers, food, and other goods were dropped off at the department on Santa Rosa Street.

"There's been a trauma," Samantha Watkins said. "When your community is going through trauma, you show up. And so I just wanted to show support."

Multiple flower deliveries were dropped off at the department by San Luis Obispo-based Open Air Flowers.

"A lot of outreach and support," said Tony May, a delivery driver for Open Air Flowers. "The community is pretty tight. When something like this happens that's huge, (they) show a lot of love it seems like."

In a post on Twitter Tuesday evening, San Luis Obispo Police Department officials wrote "We are overwhelmed with gratitude, thank you very much for the support during this difficult time."