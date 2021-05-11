Officer-involved shooting in San Luis Obispo leaves 1 officer dead, 1 injured

Investigators remained on scene overnight investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place when officers were serving a search warrant Monday in San Luis Obispo.

As of 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, crime scene tape was still up in the area involving an apartment complex on Camellia Ct. near the area of S. Higuera St. and Margarita Ave.

Authorities from throughout San Luis Obispo County responded to the scene after reports of the shooting around 5:20 p.m.

The City of San Luis Obispo late Monday night announced one officer had been shot and killed and another was hospitalized. Their condition was described as stable.

The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss.”

The names of the officers and suspect have not been released.

A press conference is planned for Tuesday at noon where more information will be released. You can watch the press conference on KSBY.com.

