Concerts in the Park is ready to rock in Templeton as the 2026 lineup is unveiled

The Templeton Community Services District unveiled this year's lineup for the Concerts in the Park series as it prepares to kick off on June 10.

The first musician to take the stage will be the Joy Bonner Band, performing fun and funky music, however the lineup features an energetic mix of all kinds of musicians.

All concerts take place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Templeton Park and will run through August 19, except for July 22, when there will be no concert.

If planning on attending the event, make sure to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

For more information about the event or the lineup, visit the Templeton website or the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook page.