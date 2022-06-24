Concerts in the Plaza make their return in Downtown SLO

No tickets required.

Starting Friday, the Concerts in the Plaza series back in San Luis Obispo in Mission Plaza.

Bettina Swigger, the CEO of Downtown SLO, told KSBY, “Its really the community’s happy hour with a great soundtrack.”

Organizers expect about two thousand people to stop by on Friday night.

“This concert series has been going on for 26 years. New for this year, we are launching the singer songwriter showcase. So instead of just one band, you'll get to hear more music,” said Swigger.

There will be a solo singer, and then ab and each Friday night. Organizers hope the series will celebate the Central Coast and boost the local economy.

“Go shopping, come here, have a happy hour drink. Go out for dinner after the concert. It's all about supporting our downtown and keeping it a thriving economic and cultural destination,” added Swigger.

Concert goers can find the line-up here. The event begins at 4:30pm and lasts until around 8pm, and the series will go until August 26th.