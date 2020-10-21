Cooler temperatures continue, light rain on the way

Today's high temperatures will range between the low-90s in the inland valleys including Paso Robles, high 70s in the coastal valleys like San Luis Obispo, and 60s along the beaches.

Over the last three nights, a total of about 0.03 of an inch of precipitation from mist and drizzle was recorded at Diablo Canyon.

The marine layer is expected to deepen and move farther inland tonight into Thursday with little clearing along the beaches.

A low-pressure system will move southward down the California coastline later on Thursday through Saturday. This system will produce gentle to

moderate southeasterly onshore winds ranging from 8 to 18 mph. There will be a deep marine layer and areas of heavy drizzle/light rain, especially along the coast in places like Shell Beach, Avila Beach and Cayucos. We will also see cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.

The winds will shift out of the northwest on Sunday and temperatures will warm on Monday into next Wednesday, but the marine layer will persist along the coastline.