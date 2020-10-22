Cooler temperatures to last through Sunday

The marine layer has deepen and moved into the coastal valleys. It will clear from the coastal valleys this afternoon, but it will remain overcast along the beaches throughout the day.

Today's high temperatures will range between the low-80s in the inland valleys like Paso Robles, mid-70s in the coastal valleys including San Luis Obispo, and 60s along the beaches.

A series of surface low-pressure systems will move southward along the California coastline through Sunday.

These systems will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southeasterly (onshore) winds, a deep marine layer, and areas of night and morning mist and drizzle, especially along the southerly facing beaches including Shell Beach, Avila Beach and Cayucos. There will be cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast tonight through Sunday morning.

The winds will shift out of the northwest on Sunday afternoon and temperatures will warm on Tuesday into next Friday. Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Tuesday through next Friday should help to produce a greater amount of clearing along the beaches.