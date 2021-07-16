Cooper Benson was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB Draft

Former San Luis Obispo High School and current Arizona State baseball player Cooper Benson was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on day three of the MLB Draft.

He was the first player his trainer Mike Murphy ever worked with 11 years ago and now he's headed to the big leagues.

"The ride we've been through is just incredible. He went to Arizona State, where I went to school. He had a bad injury this past year but it's just a setback. To see how quickly he can make it to the big leagues is special... He is going to play in the major leagues, I guarantee that. He's a special guy and probably my best friend, I couldn't be more excited for him," Murphy said.

Benson was selected in the 17th round of the draft as the 512th pick. Congratulations to Cooper and best of luck at the next level.