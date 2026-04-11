Cuesta College hosts the 9th annual plant sale

A plant sale is underway at Cuesta College where the school sells plants that were grown by students in the agriculture program.

Plants sold include tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, squash, melons, cucumbers, herbs and additional varieties.

The plant sale is beloved by local residents who partake in the sale.

“Definitely go all in on tomatoes. Always buy way too many tomatoes and have lots of tomatoes to give away. But we like the fact that it's local, and it supports the school and the local produce," says Dayn Wilberding, an Atascadero resident.

The proceeds earned during the sale directly support the Cuesta College Agriculture Plant Science program. It helps expand hands-on learning opportunities in plant, soil, and water sciences.

The plants purchased were pre-ordered online and picked up April 10 and 11 at the North County Campus and on April 13 at the San Luis Obispo Campus.