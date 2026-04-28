Deadlines are nearing for Weed Abatement Ordinances as fire season approaches

Multiple cities in San Luis Obispo County are getting ready to enforce Weed Abatement Ordinances as fire season approaches.

Residential property owners in Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Atascadero are responsible for clearing vegetation that could create a fire hazard.

Vegetation that would require clearing includes dead plants, excess trash and mowing to a maximum height of 4 inches; some cities will have additional requirements.

The deadline to complete the abatement is June 1 for all cities except Morro Bay, which has a deadline of June 15.

Inspections will take place to ensure the abatement is completed.

If property owners fail to comply, additional fines and the cost of an abatement contractor could be imposed.

For more information regarding weed abatement requirements, visit the corresponding city website.