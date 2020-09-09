Menu

Dolan Fire doubles in size, crews work to save US Army base

Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 09, 2020
The Dolan Fire near Big Sur has burned 94,034 acres and is 20% contained, according to CalFire.

The fire grew another 20,000 acres overnight prompting more evacuations and road closures, including Highway 1 at Ragged Point.

Crews are improving fire breaks near Fort Hunter Liggett after the Dolan Fire breached training areas, according to the Army base.

"Over the next 24 hours, [Fort} Hunter Liggett crews and forest service crews, using heavy equipment like dozers, will be up in training areas 2 working to fortify and improve fire breaks."
- Fire Chief Shawn Sullivan, Fort Hunter Liggett

Authorities say the fire began on August 18. A Fresno man has been arrested on arson charges.

