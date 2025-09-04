Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies after crashing into tree near Buellton

The 2008 Nissan Quest, traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road, left the south road edge, and crashed into a tree, east of mile post marker 10
Car Crash.png
KSBY News
A 2008 Nissan Quest crashed into a tree east of milepost marker 10 on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton, killing the driver.

The crash was reported to the CHP San Luis Obispo Communications Center on Tuesday, August 29th, around 5:47 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The identity of the driver will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

