Driver dies after crashing into tree near Buellton

A 2008 Nissan Quest crashed into a tree east of milepost marker 10 on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton, killing the driver.

The crash was reported to the CHP San Luis Obispo Communications Center on Tuesday, August 29th, around 5:47 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The identity of the driver will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.