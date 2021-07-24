Dustin Davis gearing up for his first season as Pioneer Valley head coach

The Pioneer Valley Panthers are gearing up for the season with a brand new coach in Dustin Davis.

Davis is taking over as the football coach for the program and he's looking forward to using his years of coaching experience to build this program for years to come.

"What I'm looking forward to is the building aspect of the program and making a positive on the athletes and the students I teach. Developing good human beings and young men that are going to be leaders in the community, good fathers, good husbands, those are the things that are more important in the long run than winning," Davis said.

The Panthers host San Luis Obispo in game one of the season on Friday, August 20th.