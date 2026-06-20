ECOSLO and volunteers kick off a Summer of beach cleanups

The Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo, also known as ECOSLO, kicked off a summer of beach cleanups in Cayucos on Saturday, June 20.

Volunteers made their way to the Cayucos Pier, where they picked up trash along the coast and documented everything they collected.

The event's mission is to helps keep trash out of the ocean and provide cleaner beaches for visitors to enjoy.

Kendra Paulding, the Executive Director of ECOSLO, says, "If we don't pick up that trash, the animals in the ocean will eat the pieces of trash because they don't know the difference. Right. And so, what we're trying to do is to avoid that. And when there's less pollution going into our beaches, we are in much better shape."

During previous summer beach cleanups, thousands of pounds of trash is collected.

ECOSLO will be hosting many more beach cleanups throughout the Summer. To find the dates or register to volunteer, visit the ECOSLO website.