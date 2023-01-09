Evacuation warning issued for some areas in Paso Robles

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area west of South River road at Navajo and Rio Courts in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency officials say rising flood waters have reached critical levels, and residents in the following areas are advised to prepare for possible evacuation for their safety:

Residents at Villa Del Rio apartments between 82 Rio Court and 98 Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue to 96 Navajo Avenue

Residents including 203 Vista Del Rio Court to 213 Vista Del Rio Court

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.