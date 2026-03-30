Families celebrate Easter early with free activities at SLO Ranch

Families celebrated Easter early at SLO Ranch Sunday.

Children searched for treats during two Easter egg hunts and enjoyed bounce houses, face painting, and hay rides.

The Easter Bunny also made a special appearance, and DJ Dom kept the crowd moving with bunny hop dance parties in the courtyard.

San Luis Obispo resident Stephanie Agnes attended the celebration.

"We've been on display ranch a few times and saw the signage. And then we saw it on Instagram as well. And we were looking for fun activities to do. It's just fun to do these events together. And I love seeing the kids, like, light up and so excited to do these things," Stephanie Agnes said.

SLO Ranch is located at 871 Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo.