Former Atascadero Greyhound Anthony Cannavino defeats all odds

ATASCADERO — Anthony Cannavino had a big season for the Atascadero Greyhound baseball team. The game of baseball has always been his passion.

"I started playing baseball when I was five, we always played after school and that's when I fell in love with it," Cannavino said.

Anthony's goal is to get a four-year scholarship offer and that will all start with his opportunity at Cuesta College this fall.

"I'm hoping to get to Cuesta and be the guy there, hopefully, get decent exposure to the next opportunity, whether that's two years then draft or school then a four-year," Cannavino said.

But what most people may not know is Anthony's journey to getting to this point, he was diagnosed with epilepsy in the sixth grade.

"We bounced between a bunch of medicine, we didn't know what was going to work. Eventually, I got taken out of school because it wasn't a great spot to be having seizures. The first time I had one a bunch of firefighters held me down, it was a scary experience."

He wasn't able to play the game he loved, he was separated from his friends for months.

"It was hard for him to do anything hand, eye coordination, even when I didn't believe in him he made me believe in him - he kept coming, coming, and coming, give me another rep," Anthony's trainer Mike Murphy added.

According to Cannavino, once his medicine began to work the following year, he was able to return to school. He quickly made it his goal to get back on the diamond no matter what to play the game that he loves.

"One of the more difficult things I could go through... I'm most proud of myself for being able to accomplish what I've set my mind to."

"What he's overcome, I haven't experienced from the other kids. To go from where he was and to where he is. Watching him play, it's amazing to see his development," Murphy said.

Best of luck to Anthony Cannavino at Cuesta College this fall.