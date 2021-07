It's been 13 long years since we've seen softball played in the Olympic Games. The game is finally back this Olympics with some local faces.

Carda played for the UCLA Bruins and lived in San Luis Obispo for four years. She has been a key piece for the national softball team for 6 years and was a focal piece in helping shape the future of Cal Poly softball as a former coach for the Mustangs.

Team USA beat Italy 2-0 in the opening round and take on Canada Wednesday night.