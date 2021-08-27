Former SLO Tiger soccer players meet in Cal Poly vs. Montana match-up

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cal Poly soccer hosts Montana on Thursday night at Spanos Stadium.

Mustangs Olivia Ortiz, Grace Park, and Angie Crozier will be taking on their former San Luis Obispo High School teammate Molly Massman on the Grizzlies.

"I'm super excited to play tonight, I haven't seen molly in a while, I'm excited she's in SLO. We all played together, grace was a senior, Molly and I were sophomores and Angie was a freshman, we all played in high school together," junior Olivia Ortiz said.

"It's going to be weird because they were all of my former teammates, we love to have fun together, we know each other's skills, it's going to be fun to test each other. We are all competitive people it's going to be funny at first... In the end, it will be good and exciting, looking forward to it for sure," Massman added.

Two years ago, the Mustangs traveled to Montana, and Molly and the Grizzlies got the win 1-0 over Cal Poly. Even though they are states apart now, one thing is clear; the game of soccer will always bond the former Tigers together.

"They are people I can always rely on and play with... It's really cool to see where our paths have gone and now we're all meeting again, I'm excited to play molly tonight," Ortiz said.

"We play at a high level, it's obviously competitive but super fun - I'm glad I'm still here as a fifth year and get to play molly," Grace Park added.

Cal Poly takes on Montana at 7pm tonight at Spanos Stadium.