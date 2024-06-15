Garbage rates in San Luis Obispo County set to decrease in July

Garbage rates in San Luis Obispo County will be once again reduced.

The Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) solid waste management fee will lower from 5.4% to 3.0% starting July 1st.

The IWMA Board voted on a resolution to reduce the fee last month in order to stabilize revenues.

As landfill tipping fees and hauling rates have increased, according to the IWMA they have kept its operating costs under projected earnings, while complying with the state's mandates.

In addition to finding efficiencies in IWMA operations, the positive financial impacts of the County rejoining the agency on February 1, 2024, further support a reduction in the solid waste management fee.

While developing a new program as an independent agency may have cost County ratepayers upwards of 8.0%, the same ratepayers will now see only 3.0% of their garbage bills going to solid waste management programs through the benefits of a regional approach and economies of scale.