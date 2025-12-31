Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goleta fire stations distribute free sandbags before storms arrive

Goleta residents can get free sandbags at two fire stations as the city prepares for two winter storms expected to hit the area this week.

City officials are encouraging residents to pick up sandbags now before the storms arrive beginning Tuesday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 4.

Fire Station 11 is located at 6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office.

Fire Station 14 is at 320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m.

