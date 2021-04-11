Hearst Castle could stay closed longer than the pandemic

Hearst Castle in San Simeon could remain closed longer. The possible extended closure is not due to COVID-19 restrictions but because of road damage. State Parks said the damage was caused by January’s heavy rainfall.

Dan Falat, the Superintendent of the San Luis Obispo Coast District of State Parks, said there was a report commissioned for about $32,000 to investigate underground damage in the roads leading up to the pergola and gates of Hearst Castle.

The roads themselves are part of the monument’s historical legacy, having been designed by the Castle’s architect, Julia Morgan.

Falat said the report could take up to four to six months to complete, and then add on whatever repairs there may be before the monument could reopen.

He told KSBY that damage is likely in the underground drainage system, called culverts, although Falat he said he could not speculate on how that would affect the tour buses.

Falat said of the closure, “Really what we’re doing is taking the buses off the road because we don’t want that continual pressure.”

However, he was optimistic that the reopening would happen sooner rather than later.

Visitors congregate in the parking lot before getting on a bus to the castle, and subsequent tour groups. They are the only way up to view the Castle.

The buses before the pandemic could around fifty-four people, and were scheduled in ten minute increments.

The Castle is currently not allowed to operate due to COVID-19 restrictions because of indoor tours and the necessary transportation of tour groups.

